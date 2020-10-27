‘Becoming Elizabeth’: Alicia Von Rittberg To Star As Young Elizabeth I In Starz Series

EXCLUSIVE: German actress Alicia von Rittberg has landed the title role in Becoming Elizabeth, Starz’s eight-episode drama series chronicling the early years of Queen Elizabeth I.

Created by playwright Anya Reiss, Becoming Elizabeth centers on young Elizabeth Tudor (Rittberg), an orphaned teenager who becomes embroiled in the political and sexual politics of the English court on her journey to secure the crown.

Elizabeth was the daughter of Henry VIII and his second wife Anne Boleyn, who was executed when Elizabeth just two years old. Despite the marriage being annulled and Elizabeth declared illegitimate, after a long journey filled with scheming, betrayal and illicit relationships that threatened to bring forth her demise, Elizabeth ultimately ascended to the throne and ruled for 45 years.

Reiss executive produces Becoming Elizabeth with The Forge’s George Ormond and George Faber. Reiss serves as lead writer, joined by an all-female writing team including Emily Ballou, Anna Jordan and Suhayla El- Bushra.

Von Rittberg, winner of German national as well as international acting awards, is known for films Fury, Und alle haben geschwiegen and Lotte am Bauhaus and series Genius: Einstein andCharité. She is repped by Die Agenten and United Agents.

At Lionsgate-owned Starz, Becoming Elizabeth joins The Spanish Princess, which is currently airing its second installment.