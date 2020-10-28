Bebe Rexha Joins STX Kristen Bell & Kirby Howell-Baptiste Coupon Scam Comedy ‘Queenpins’

Grammy nominated singer-songwriter Bebe Rexha is boarding Eros STX’s comedy Queenpins, which will rep her feature film acting debut.

She joins Bad Moms star Kristen Bell and Kirby Howell-Baptiste, as well as Vince Vaughn and Paul Walter Hauser, in a comedy about the largest coupon counterfeit scam in US history. The pic is in the spirit of such female driven STX comedies as the Bad Moms franchise, Hustlers and I Feel Pretty.

Said STXfilms Chairman Adam Fogelson said, “This is a perfect film for Bebe to be making her live-action film debut. She’s an incredible talent and international superstar and we love her for this role as Tempe Tina, an eccentric computer hacker who helps our heroines with their coupon scam. We know she will add so much fun, talent and personality to this cast.”

STX previously collaborated with Rexha on their animated movie UglyDolls.

Queenpins is written and directed by Aron Gaudet and Gita Pullapilly and produced by AGC Studios, Marquee Entertainment and Red Hour Films. AGC’s Linda McDonough will produce alongside Red Hour’s Nicky Weinstock. AGC Studios Chairman Stuart Ford and Miguel A. Palos, Jr. will executive produce alongside Ben Stiller and Breean Solberg of Red Hour. The project was developed by McDonough under her Marquee Entertainment banner prior to joining AGC earlier this year. Patricia Braga is overseeing the project for STXfilms.

Rexha is represented by UTA, Sal & Co., and attorney Kenny Meiselas of Grubman Shire Meiselas & Sacks.