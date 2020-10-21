Beastie Boys Licensed ‘Sabotage’ For Use In Joe Biden Campaign Ad

The Beastie boys, for one of the only times ever in the hip-hop group’s history, has granted permission for a political advertisement to use one of their songs. Over the weekend an ad for presidential candidate Joe Biden featured the Beastie Boy’s edgy 1994 hit “Sabotage.”

The political commercial made its debut during Sunday night’s NFL game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cleveland Browns. The ad zeroes in on the negative effects the COIVD-19 pandemic has had on live music venues, centering on the Blind Pig club in Ann Arbor, Michigan.

“Sabotage,” has been used in permission for a “Star Trek” trailer and the video game “Destiny 2,” but never for advertising purposes until the Biden ad. Late Beastie Boys member Adam “MCA” Yauch stated in his will that he wants no music from the band to be used in advertising.