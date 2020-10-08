BBC Teams With Prince William & ‘Our Planet’ Producer Silverback On ‘Earthshot’ Climate Crisis Series

The BBC is working with Our Planet producer Silverback Films on a five-part climate crisis series that will mark the launch of Prince William’s Earthshot Prize.

Inspired by John F. Kennedy’s Moonshot, the Earthshot prize will hand out million-pound grants to people working on evidence-based solutions to the world’s biggest environmental problems.

Ahead of the first awards in fall 2021, Silverback’s Earthshot: How To Save Our Planet (working title) will feature Prince William, scientists, environmentalists, and wildlife experts showing us exactly how planet Earth can be brought back from the brink. The BBC will also broadcast the Earthshot awards themselves.

Earthshot: How To Save Our Planet is executive producered by Alastair Fothergill and Keith Scholey, while the series producer is Jonnie Hughes. It was commissioned by BBC chief content officer Charlotte Moore and Jack Bootle.

Moore said: “The BBC is proud to be the broadcast partner with the Duke of Cambridge on this inspiring initiative which reflects our continued commitment to being at the forefront of environmental and natural history programming over the next 10 years.

“The time to act is now, and The Earthshot Prize will reinvigorate the scientists and environmentalists who are working tirelessly to find solutions to what is a global environmental emergency. Our major five part series that accompanies the inaugural awards ceremony will inform audiences of what’s being done around the world to help save our planet.”