Click to Skip Ad
Closing in...
Skip to main content
Got A Tip?
Follow Us:
Read Next:

Slovakia To Re-Close Cinemas As Europe Grapples With COVID Escalation

Got A Tip? Tip Us

BBC One Postpones ‘Little Mix The Search’ Amid Coronavirus Outbreak

Little Mix The Search
ModestTV

BBC One’s Little Mix The Search has become the latest entertainment show to grind to a halt in the UK after an outbreak of coronavirus.

The show, fronted by girl group Little Mix and made by ModestTV, has postponed this weekend’s episode after a “small number” of crew members tested positive for Covid-19. It will return October 24.

Those affected are self-isolating, the show said in a statement. It added: “Due to the format of the show we have made the decision to postpone Saturday’s programme. There are rigorous protocols in place to manage Covid-19 as the safety of all those involved in the production is paramount.”

The hiatus follows Deadline revealing on Tuesday that the Britain’s Got Talent Christmas special has been postponed after three employees tested positive for coronavirus. It is unlikely that the show will be remounted.

Read More About:

Newswire

Copyright © 2020 Penske Business Media, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

Must Read Stories

ad