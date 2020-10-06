‘Batwheels’: Warner Bros Animation Revs Up Preschool Series About DC Cars For Cartoon Network & HBO Max

Dunna-dunna-dunna-dunna Batwheels! Warner Bros Animation has tooned up a new preschooler series featuring the most heroic and iconic vehicles from the DC Comics universe. The show a team of incredible crimefighters who have banded together to oppose evil, combat crime and clean up the streets of Gotham City will premiere on Cartoon Network and HBO Max and across Cartoon Net’s global platforms.

The Batwheels are sentient superpowered crime-fighting vehicles defending Gotham City alongside Batman, Robin, Batgirl and a host of DC superheroes. Having just been created by the Batcomputer, our heroes are essentially kids with little to no life experience. Led by Bam (The Batmobile), the Batwheels – Bibi (The Batgirl Cycle), Red (The Redbird), Jett (The Batwing) and Buff (The Bat Truck) – must navigate the growing pains of being a newly formed super team as well as the growing pains that come with just being a kid. This relatable and aspirational series will follow the journey of this dynamic team as they thrill and entertain with their heroic adventures as well as demonstrate to kids the value of self-confidence, friendship and teamwork.

Batwheels is produced by Warner Bros Animation. Sam Register (Looney Tunes Cartoons) serves as executive producer. Michael G. Stern (Doc McStuffins) serves as co-executive producer, Simon J. Smith (Baymax Dreams) is supervising producer, and Steven Fink of Bang Zoom Ltd. is producer.

“Batwheels is the perfect show to headline our new foray into preschool,” said Tom Ascheim, President of Warner Bros. Global Kids, Young Adults and Classics. “I can’t wait for all the aspiring superheroes out there to meet this whole new batch of crime-fighters.”

Added Sam Register, President of Warner Bros. Animation and Cartoon Network Studios said: “From Batman: The Animated Series to Teen Titans Go!, superhero storytelling has definitely been one of our superpowers here at Warner Bros. Animation. We are so excited to bring that expertise over to the preschool space and take something that all kids love, cool vehicles, and give it a turbo boost with Batman.”