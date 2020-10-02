Barack Obama & Kamala Harris Send “Best Wishes” To Trumps Over COVID-19 Infections; Attacked As “Lyin’ Obama” By Reelection Campaign

As a COVID-19 infected Donald Trump arrives at a military hospital today, Barack Obama offered “best wishes” to his successor and First Lady Melania Trump in their battle against the harsh virus. In striking contrast, the former Celebrity Apprentice host’s re-election campaign simultaneously attacked “Lyin’ Obama”

“Although we’re in the midst of a big political fight, and we take that very seriously, we also want to extend our best wishes to the president of the United States, the first Lady,” Obama said kicking off a grassroots virtual fundraiser with VP nominee Sen. Kamala Harris and Black Panther star Michael B. Jordan.

“Michelle and I are hopeful that they and others that have been affected by COVID 19 around the country are getting the care that they need, that they are going to be on the path to a speedy recovery, and it’s important I think for all of us to remember that even when we’re in the midst of big political battles with issues that have a lot at stake, that we’re all Americans and we’re all human beings, and we want to make sure everybody is healthy, Obama added in words echoing what Joe Biden said earlier today online and at a campaign speech in Michigan. “Michelle and I want to make sure we acknowledge the president and the first lady at this difficult time.”

At the same time a belligerent fundraising email was sent out by Trump 2020 that attacked the 44th POTUS, Biden and Harris for their “coastal elite fundraiser” As you can see below, the correspondence lashes out at the poll leading ex-VP in the tired old “Sleepy Joe” language that long hasn’t proven a winner for Trump:

Following the news of the Trumps’ condition late last night, the Biden campaign have started to pull all their negative ads nationwide as quickly as possible. Like on the 9/11 anniversary last month, clearly not the approach the Trump team are taking. Unlike the quarantined and now hospitalized Trump, ex-VP Biden was far from “asleep in his basement” with a stop in the Great Lakes state earlier Friday.

Also at today’s fundraiser, the campaigning Sen. Harris reiterated her own best hopes for the First Family

“Doug and I are sharing our deepest prayers for the health and recovery of the president and the first lady,” the first woman of color on a national ticket said. “The threat of this virus is real for all of us. Let it be a reminder to all of us that we must remain vigilant and take care of ourselves and take care of each other. So Doug and I wish them both well, and please take of yourselves, and take care of each other.”

Representatives for the Trump re-election campaign did not respond to request for comment on their fundraising letter. We will update if and when they do.