Click to Skip Ad
Closing in...
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds
Skip to main content
Got A Tip?
Follow Us:
Read Next:

Assessing Quibi Debacle: Financiers Second Guess While A Film Crew Struggles To Finish A Production In Ukraine After Being Told To Shut Down

Got A Tip? Tip Us

Breaking News

Assessing The Quibi Debacle: Financiers Second Guess, Film Crew In Limbo

Read the full story

BAFTA Wales Victors; ‘Love Island’ Heads To Canada; Olivier Awards Winners — Global Briefs

By Jake Kanter, Tom Grater

His Dark Materials
Bad Wolf/BBC

BAFTA Wales Winners Announced
His Dark Materials scooped three prizes at the BAFTA Wales awards on Sunday. Ruth Wilson won for best actress, while the BBC/HBO show — made by Bad Wolf — won gongs for photography and lighting (Suzie Lavelle) and production design (Joel Collins). Jonathan Pryce won best actor for his turn in The Two Popes. In My Skin, the coming of age BBC comedy picked up by Hulu, scooped fiction director for Lucy Forbes and best writer for Kayleigh Llewellyn. Click here for the full winners.

‘Dear Evan Hansen’ Wins At Virtual Oliviers
The 2020 Olivier Awards, the UK’s most prestigious theater honors, took place in a virtual format last night, with musical Dear Evan Hansen scooping three prizes including Best New Musical. The show, which Universal is producing a feature adaptation of, also took Best Actor in Musical for Sam Tutty and Best Original Score. Death Of A Salesman picked up Best Actress for Sharon D. Clarke and Best Director for Marianne Elliott and Miranda Cromwell. Andrew Scott took Best Actor for Present Laughter. Select other awards saw Leopoldstadt win Best New Play, while Emilia won Best Entertainment or Comedy Play, Best Sound Design, and Best Costume Design. Scott urged the theater industry to “keep faith” while accepting his prize virtually, saying he “can’t wait to be back on the boards and having a laugh again as soon as we can”. You can see the full list of winners here.

Love Island’ Heads To Canada
ITV Studios’ hit dating format Love Island is being remade into a French-language show by Quebecor Content in Canada. The commission marks Love Island’s 19th international remake, with other territories including the U.S., Spain, Nigeria, and Italy picking up the series. Productions Déferlantes and Zone 3 will co-produce the Quebecor Content version, which will be shot on Grand Canary Island. The deal was brokered by Laura Rhodarmer, SVP licensing global entertainment, ITV Studios.

 

Read More About:

Newswire

Copyright © 2020 Penske Business Media, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

Must Read Stories

ad