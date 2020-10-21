BAFTA Scotland Noms; eOne MD Joins UK Cinema Charity; ‘Rams’ Remake Sells To U.S. – Global Film Briefs

BAFTA Scotland has unveiled nominations for its 2020 British Academy Scotland Awards, which honor film, TV and games. Edith Bowman will host a socially distanced ceremony on December 8 to unveil the winners. Leading the way is mini-series Guilt, with 5 noms including for actor (Mark Bonhar and Jamie Sives), director (Rober McKillop), television scripted, writer (Neil Forsyth), as well as the Audience Award. Series Elizabeth Is Missing has four noms including actress TV (Glenda Jackson), director (Aisling Walsh), TV scripted, and writer (Andrea Gibb). Select further nominees include Deadwater Fell for TV scripted and director (Lynsey Miller) and Sex Eudcation star Ncuti Gatwa for TV actor. The further audience award nominees are Outlander, The Nest, Black And Scottish, River City, and Murder Trial: The Disappearance Of Margaret Fleming.

Entertainment One’s UK Manging Director Kezia Williams has been appointed to the newly created role of Vice Chair of the MediCinema Board, stepping up to the role of Chair once incumbent Paul Massara leaves next year. MediCinema is a UK charity that builds and runs state of the art cinemas in NHS hospitals where the latest films are screened for patients, their families and carers for free. The cinemas are designed to accommodate hospital beds, wheelchairs and medical equipment. Patients using the MediCinemas include those with drips and on respirators; those recovering from operations; undergoing chemotherapy or dialysis.

WestEnd Films has inked a series of distribution deal on its remake of Rams starring Sam Neill. The film has sold to North America (Samuel Goldwyn Films), UK (Signature Entertainment), Germany and Italy (Koch Media), Russia and the Baltics (Paradise), Poland (Canal+), the Middle East (Phoenicia Pictures), China (Jetsen Huashi Media), former Yugoslavia (MCF Megacom Film) and airlines (Encore).