Sandra Oh, Awkwafina Team For Netflix Sister Comedy Movie; Jessica Elbaum & Will Ferrell Producing

Awkwafina and Sandra Oh are teaming for a yet-to-be-titled sister comedy feature film for Netflix. The script is by Jen D’Angelo, the screenwriter behind the forthcoming Hocus Pocus sequel for Disney+.

The film centers on a lonely recluse whose life is upended when her train wreck of a sister vows to mend their relationship by helping her fulfill her lifelong dream: to be a contestant on her favorite game show.

Jessica Elbaum and Will Ferrell are producing the pic for Gloria Sanchez along with Itay Reiss and Maggie Haskins from Artists First, as well as D’Angelo, Awkwafina, and Oh.

Oh is currently starring in the British spy thriller series Killing Eve and is also remembered for her longtime turn as Dr. Cristina Yang on ABC’s Grey’s Anatomy, two performances that have resulted in Golden Globe awards. Her upcoming slate includes the supernatural horror film Umma and Over the Moon, the latter an animated musical retelling of the classic Chinese myth.

Awkwafina is also coming off a Golden Globe-winning performance in The Farewell as well as a successful first season of her Comedy Central series Awkwafina is Nora From Queens. She will next be seen in Breaking News in Yuba County, Disney/Marvel’s Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, and will voice the role of Scuttle in The Little Mermaid live-action remake.

Oh is repped by UTA, Principal Entertainment LA, and Hansen, Jacobson. Awkwafina is repped by UTA, Artists First and attorney Isaac Dunham. D’Angelo is repped by Artists First, UTA and Ginsburg Daniels Kallis.