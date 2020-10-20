Avalon Acquires Majority Stake In British Writers & Directors Rep Firm The Agency

Avalon, the talent management and production company behind series including Last Week Tonight with John Oliver, is expanding. The company has acquired a majority stake in The Agency, which represents writers and directors including Gentleman Jack creator Sally Wainwright and A Very English Scandal writer Russell T Davies.

The Agency will continue to operate under the leadership and management of its partners. It was founded in 1995 and also reps theatire and children’s authors as well as the dramatic rights for authors including Ian McEwan, Hilary Mantel, Zadie Smith and William Boyd.

Other clients including Doctor Foster creator Mike Bartlett, World On Fire’s Peter Bowker, Poldark’s Debbie Horsfield, Discovery of Witches’ Kate Brooke, The Last Kingdom’s Stephen Butchard, The Fall’s Allan Cubitt, Shameless creator Paul Abbott and House of Cards creator Andrew Davies.

Related Story 'Spitting Image' Renewed For A Second Season By BritBox

The Agency was advised by Tom Manwaring of Helion Partners and Martin Wright of Charles Russell Speechlys LLP. Avalon was advised by Lindsey Armstrong and David Strong of Marriott Harrison LLP.

In addition to producing series including FX co-pro Breeders, Freeform’s Everything’s Going To Be Okay and HBO’s Max’s upcoming comedy Starstruck, Avalon reps comedians, writers and directors including Marc Maron, Veep’s Chris Addison, Catastrophe’s Rob Delaney, Richard E. Grant, Freddie Highmore, Iliza Shlesinger and Reggie Watts.

Stephen Durbridge, The Agency co-founder, said, “Avalon and The Agency have collaborated for many years. This closer association will allow our company to continue to expand, particularly in the international marketplace. Over 25 years, we have built a highly talented and experienced team and been fortunate to represent the very best writers, directors and creatives in the market. We are excited about the prospects that this partnership will bring.”

Laura Kennedy, CEO of Avalon, added, “We are thrilled to be partnering with Stephen, and the whole team at The Agency. They have built an impressive business, with expert deal-making, an outstanding roster and exceptional support for their clients, and we are looking forward to the opportunities ahead.”