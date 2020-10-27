Ava DuVernay To Headline Event For Cory Booker’s Senate Campaign

Ava DuVernay will headline a fundraiser for Cory Booker’s Senate reelection campaign on Wednesday.

Booker’s re-election is widely predicted, as he faces Rik Mehta, a biotech entrepreneur. But the New Jersey incumbent has long ties to the entertainment industry that extend to his days as the mayor of Newark. Booker and DuVernay both have become champions of criminal justice reform.

The event’s ticket price starts at $50 per person and rises to $5,000 for those who want to be listed as co-chairs.

Among those on the host committee for the virtual event are Emily Deschanel, Ellen Goldsmith-Vein, Michael and Lydia Kives, Bari Mattes, Erik Moore and Chuck Ortner.

According to the Center for Responsive Politics, Booker has raised almost $700,000 from entertainment industry sources for his campaign, placing him in the top 10 among all Democrats.

The event is among several fundraisers planned in the last week before the election that include showbiz figures. Amy Schumer is moderating a virtual conversation with Hillary Clinton, Valerie Jarrett and Gloria Steinem on Wednesday that is a fundraiser for the Biden Victory Fund. Low Cut Connie will perform at an event on Friday for the Biden campaign that will include Eric Holder, Sally Yates and Dwight Evans. The event will be a conversation about social justice and voting rights.