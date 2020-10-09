Ava DuVernay’s Array Releasing Acquires Takeshi Fukunaga’s Drama ‘Ainu Mosir’

Array Releasing has secured the distribution rights to Ainu Mosir, the sophomore feature from writer and director Takeshi Fukunaga. The pic, which received a special jury mention at the 2020 Tribeca Film Festival, will hit Netflix on November 17 and will play theatrically in select cities throughout the month.

The drama is set in northern Japan’s Hokkaido community and follows 14-year-old indigenous Ainu teen Kanto (Kanto Shimokura), who searches for a spiritual connection with his recently deceased father with the help of a family friend. Torn between maintaining the tradition of his ancestors and lured by the mysteries of adulthood, Kanto is on a journey to find his sense of self.

This marks the second collaboration with Fukunaga and Array. His first film, Out Of My Hand, distributed via the Ava DuVernay-founded company in 2015, and was nominated for the John Cassavetes Independent Spirit Award.

Gordon Bobb of Del, Shaw, Moonves, Tanaka, Finkelstein and Lezcano brokered the deal for Array with Fukunaga and producer Eric Nyari on behalf of the film.