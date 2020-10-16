‘One Tree Hill,’ ‘Ray Donovan’ Actor Austin Nichols Signs With A3

Austin Nichols has signed with A3 artists Agency.

The actor, known for his roles in One Tree Hill and The Day After Tomorrow, has an extensive and diverse resume of films, TV series and shorts. Nichols’ most recent projects include the Liev Schreiber-led Ray Donovan, the Sundance TV series This Close and NBC’s The Village. The actor’s latest film titles include The Iron Orchard and Lawless Range.

In One Tree Hill, Nichols starred as Julian Baker, a film producer who finds himself entrenched in the lives of the residents of fictional town of Tree Hill, North Carolina. He starred on The CW series from 2008 to 2012.

In 2004, Nichols appeared in Roland Emmerich’s climate change disaster flick The Day After Tomorrow. He played J.D., acting alongside Dennis Quaid, Jake Gyllenhaal and Emmy Rossum.

He continues to be represented by Silver Lining Entertainment.