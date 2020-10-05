Audible Inks First-Look With Conan O’Brien’s Team Coco; Deal’s Initial Podcast Stars Lea Thompson & Zoey Deutch

Audible has inked a global multi-project, first-look development and production deal with Team Coco. Conan O’Brien’s Emmy-winning digital media company will produce scripted and unscripted episodic series, non-fiction documentaries and other audio original projects.

The first original already has been greenlighted: The episodic scripted comedy podcast A Total Switch Show teams real-life mother-daughter duo Lea Thompson and Zoey Deutch and is set to premiere May 6 exclusively on Audible.

“Conan O’Brien and Team Coco are innovators and brilliant comedic minds with a track record of creating engaging content and distinctive entertainment experiences,” said Rachel Ghiazza, EVP, Head of U.S. Content, at Audible. “We have so much to look forward to with this remarkable team as they bring hilarious entertainment to the Audible content pipeline, including A Total Switch Show, which is a comedic romp performed by extraordinarily talented artists that we know will have our members laughing.”

A Total Switch Show follows 23-year-old Emma and her 54-year-old mom Lisa, who have switched bodies — but unlike the movies, no amount of lesson learning will switch them back. The control-freak mother and her disdainful daughter waste no time completely firebombing each other’s lives once they switch bodies. It also stars Bradley Whitford, Bobby Moynihan, Giancarlo Esposito, Christopher Mintz-Plasse, Judy Greer, Sasheer Zamata and Kimberly Hebert Gregory.

The podcast is written by The Onion veterans including Agathe Panaretos, Madelyn Deutch, Sam West and Julie Greiner and head writer Matt Powers. Emmy winner Gail Mancuso directs, and Gavin Polone is hte executive producer.