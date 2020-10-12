‘Atypical’ Cast, Biden Campaign And White People 4 Black Lives Team For Election Events

Keir Gilchrist, Nik Dodani, Brigette Lundy-Paine and Amy Okuda of Netflix’s dramedy Atypical are ready to hit the polls for November 3 and they are leading the charge with two events for the election.

The first of the two events have Lundy-Paine, Dodani, and Gilchrist partnering with White People 4 Black Lives, a group associated with Black Lives Matter Los Angeles, to host a virtual phone bank to persuade and turn out Los Angeles voters against incumbent District Attorney Jackie Lacey.

“For years, Black Lives Matter LA has had a simple message: Jackie Lacey must go,” said Dodani, who is currently in production on Universal’s forthcoming adaptation of the Tony Award-winning musical Dear Evan Hansen. “We’re gonna do our best to help make that happen.” The virtual phone bank event will take October 17 from 10am-1pm PST and will feature the Atypical actors in a brief conversation with political organizers followed by the phone bank.

For the second event, Okuda will join Dodani as they partner with the Biden/Harris campaign to have a virtual conversation about the Asian American and youth votes. The conversation is part of the Biden campaign’s #TeamJoeTalks series and is set to take place October 21 at 10am PST on Okuda and Dodani’s Instagram pages.

Dodani told Deadline, “In an ideal world, actors wouldn’t have to host these things or pretend to be activists, because frankly, it’s annoying. But in this election, doing nothing ain’t really an option.”

Atypical was renewed for a fourth and final season earlier this year.