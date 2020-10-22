AT&T Reports 8.6M HBO Max Activations In Q3, Beats Wall Street Earnings Estimates

AT&T said 8.6 million customers activated their access to streaming service HBO Max in the third quarter, more than double the 4.1 million in the previous quarter.

The company edged Wall Street analysts’ estimates overall in the quarter, with total revenue of $42.3 billion and adjusted earnings per share of 76 cents.

HBO Max launched in May, one of several new subscription streaming services to hit the market. When combining linear and streaming, AT&T reported 38 million subscribers to both HBO and HBO Max as of September 30, ahead of its internal target of 36 million. Globally, the company said it has 57 million subscribers.

As of launch, HBO Max was available at no cost to about 10 million existing HBO subscribers within the AT&T pay-TV and wireless footprint. In the earnings release, there was no breakdown of how many of the 8.6 million activations were pure direct-to-consumer compared with those already paying for HBO access who turned on Max.

Related Story Quibi's Jeffrey Katzenberg & Meg Whitman Detail "Clear-Eyed" Decision To Shut It Down

The company said it invested $600 million in HBO Max in the quarter, with total spending on it at $1.3 billion in 2020 to date, on target for a planned $2 billion outlay for all of 2020. WarnerMedia was the last major company to launch a streaming initiative, joining Disney, Apple and NBCUniversal in the effort to slow Netflix’s momentum. HBO Max has faced an additional complication in that customers paying for HBO via their pay-TV or wireless plan have access to the service but need to activate it. Others pay $15 a month to sign up without any other subscription.

The company said it lost 590,000 video subscribers in the period across its satellite and cable offerings. The Entertainment Group, which houses the pay-TV operations, had revenue of $10.1 billion in the period, down 10.2% versus the year-ago quarter, reflecting continuing declines in video subscribers and legacy services and lower ad revenue.

COVID-19 has taken a toll on the company as with others in the media business, with total revenue falling from $44.6 billion in the same quarter a year ago. Free cash flow, though, climbed 34% to $8.3 billion.

Television advertising, a major driver for the company, has been hit hard in 2020 but it rebounded in the third quarter as NBA games shifted later in the year. The operating income margin at WarnerMedia was 23%, down from 34% a year ago.

Warner Bros saw revenue plunge 28% to $2.4 billion in the quarter it released Tenet, which has been a non-event in the U.S. due to theater closures and restrictions. It has fared much better in international territories and came into this week with a worldwide cume of $334 million.

Net debt for AT&T was $149 billion at the end of the quarter, down slightly from $151 billion a year ago. At the time of the Time Warner deal’s closing in 2018, debt was $180 billion and the company has worked assiduously to sell off assets to pay it down, shopping DirecTV and advertising and video game operations.