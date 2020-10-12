Atom & Independent Cinema Alliance Partner On Contactless Ticketing

Digital movie ticketing platform Atom Tickets and the Independent Cinema Alliance have teamed to offer contactless, digital ticketing to moviegoers.

ICA reps more than 175 companies and 3,000 screens. The first group of theatres to sign on and activate digital ticketing under the partnership includes Premiere Cinemas (Texas, Alabama, Florida, Mississippi, New Mexico and South Carolina), CineLux Theatres (California), Rainbow Cinemas (Alabama), Park Plaza Cinema (South Carolina), Palace Cinema (Tennessee) and Hollywood 20 Cinema (Tennessee).

The partnership assists independent theater owners with no-cost access to industry-leading technology during this recovery period from the pandemic shutdown. The partnership makes it easy for indie cinema owners to sign-up with a pre-negotiated agreement followed by a technical integration coordinated by Atom’s in-house technical support and onboarding team.

Through this deal, independent cinema owners gain access to Atom’s moviegoer base which numbers in the millions as well as in-class partnerships with Snapchat, Amazon, T-Mobile and others. Atom will push ongoing marketing communications to local users to drive more customers to independent cinemas via the Atom app and website. Cinemas owners can also choose to integrate Atom’s ticketing on their own website.

“We’re thrilled to have this much-needed partnership in place during this critical time for independent cinemas and are committed to marketing them to our movie fans,” said Max Lynn, Head of Corporate Development and Exhibitor Relations at Atom Tickets. “We must do what we can to help our industry succeed. Delivering the best movie ticketing technology for theaters of all sizes and making it easier for movie fans to enjoy going to the movies is core to our mission.”

“ICA is committed to creating opportunities for independent exhibitors and we are excited to launch our new partnership with Atom,” said Todd Halstead, ICA executive director. “People want to get back to the movies, and Atom’s industry-leading digital ticketing platform and their marketing support will help independent exhibitors bring back the magic of moviegoing to communities across the country.”

“While we have focused on delivering a safe and entertaining experience across our 28 locations, contactless ticketing has been something we knew we wanted to offer our customers but until Atom Tickets partnered with ICA, we didn’t have an easy way to get access to that kind of technology,” said Martin Watson from Premiere Cinemas. “We’re thrilled to have Atom as a partner and look forward to working with them to drive awareness for our locations being back in business.”