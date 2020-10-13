ATN Entertainment Launches Production Banner, Sets ‘Panic’ As First Project

ATN Entertainment, the management company that represents LGBTQ talent including Carter Ray, Daniielle Alexis and Emmy-nominated actress Rain Valdez, has launched a new production and development division, ATN Productions. The production banner will develop a TV adaptation of the YouTube comedy series Panic as their debut project.

Panic follows Sam (Christopher Cox), a teenager who struggles with anxiety. As entering college pushes him to grow, Sam must finally learn to cope with his anxiety to live a normal life – or something close enough. Starting out in 2017 as a self-produced web series co-created by Cox and Keaton Applebaum, who directed all of the episodes, the show garnered over 650,000 views over the course of ten episodes. The YouTube series serves as a proof of concept for the TV adaptation.

“Christopher Cox and Keaton Applebaum are extraordinary talents who have co-written and co-created a unique and hilarious series diving into the subject of anxiety”, said Jennifer DaRe, CEO and Founder, ATN Entertainment. “I wanted our first launch project to be something that checked all the boxes. This could not be any more perfect as it delves into the internal dialogue and thoughts we all have, some just way more than others.”

“Since creating Panic, one of our goals was to find people who believed in the vision of the series and help to fully develop this beyond the short-form episodes we initially created”, said Applebaum. “ATN shares in our vision and will help provide the resources and guidance to realize the ultimate goal of fully developing this project for the world to embrace and enjoy.”

DaRe will serve as an executive producer of Panic alongside Sam Ingraffia. Cox and Applebaum are both repped by ATN Entertainment.