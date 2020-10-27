‘Assassin’s Creed’ Live-Action TV Series In Works At Netflix As Part Of Content Deal With Ubisoft

Netflix is looking to build an Assassin’s Creed TV universe. The streamer has entered into a content agreement with Ubisoft to develop live-action, animated, and anime series based on the international best-selling video game franchise.

The first series in development is as an epic, genre-bending live-action adaptation. The series, executive produced by Ubisoft Film & Television’s Jason Altman and Danielle Kreinik, is looking for a showrunner.

“We’re excited to partner with Ubisoft and bring to life the rich, multilayered storytelling that Assassin’s Creed is beloved for,” said Peter Friedlander, VP, Original Series, Netflix. “From its breathtaking historical worlds and massive global appeal as one of the best selling video game franchises of all time, we are committed to carefully crafting epic and thrilling entertainment based on this distinct IP and provide a deeper dive for fans and our members around the world to enjoy.”

Since it first launched in 2007, the Assassin’s Creed franchise has sold more than 155 million games worldwide to become one of the best-selling series in video game history. It was adapted as a feature with the 2016 Assassin’s Creed directed by Justin Kurzel and starring Michael Fassbender. In 2017, Ubisoft signaled its plans for an Assassin’s Creed TV series.

“For more than 10 years, millions of fans around the world have helped shape the Assassin’s Creed brand into an iconic franchise,” said Jason Altman, Head of Ubisoft Film & Television – Los Angeles. “We’re thrilled to create an Assassin’s Creed series with Netflix and we look forward to developing the next saga in the Assassin’s Creed universe.”

Ubisoft Film & Television’s slate of IP-based and original film and TV projects in various stages of development and production include the films Tom Clancy’s The Division (Netflix), Rabbids (Lionsgate), Just Dance (Screen Gems), Beyond Good & Evil (Netflix), the independent feature Werewolves Within, the current series Mythic Quest: Raven’s Banquet (Apple TV+) and French animated series Rabbids Invasion (season 4 on Netflix),