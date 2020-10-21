ASC Awards Sets 2021 Date In Line With Oscars Shift

The American Society of Cinematographers has set an April 18, 2021 date for its 35th ASC Outstanding Achievement Awards, which honor the year’s best in film, TV and documentaries. The group said Wednesday that the ceremony will be livestreamed from the ASC Clubhouse in Hollywood, with plans for a simultaneous in-person component still in the works.

The ASC Awards are traditionally in the January film-awards season mix (the most recent ceremony was January 25 in the Roy Dolby Ballroom at Hollywood & Highland), but like others have been forced to shift dates and eligibility periods because of the pandemic. The lockdown prompted the Oscars to move to April 26, bringing along most others in its wake.

As for eligibility dates, the ASC has opened submissions on four TV categories: Episode of a One-Hour Television Series – Commercial, Episode of a One-Hour Television Series – Non-Commercial, Episode of a Half-Hour Television Series and Motion Picture, Limited Series, or Pilot Made for TV. To qualify, shows must now have a U.S. premiere date between October 1, 2019, and December 31, 2020. The entry deadline is January 8.

Last year, Roger Deakins won the marquee Theatrical Release trophy for 1917.

Here’s the full ASC timeline:

2020

October 19 (week of) – Call for Television Entries

October 31 – Student Awards Eligibility Period Ends (Eligibility Period – Graduated 2019 or 2020)

November 16 – Student Award Entries Due (Schools Submit)

December 1 – Student Awards Judging

December 14 – Documentary Entries Due (ASC members ONLY submit); Spotlight Award Entries Due (ASC members ONLY submit)

December 31 – TV Awards Eligibility Period Ends (Oct.1, 2019-Dec. 31, 2020); Documentary Eligibility Period Ends (Oct. 1, 2019 – Dec. 31, 2020)

2021

January 8 – Television Entries Due (by 5pm PST)

January 11 (Week of) – Documentary Committee Nomination Judging (Doc Committee)

January 12 –Student Award Nominations Announced

January 25 –Television Balloting Begins

February 8 or 15 (Week of) – Spotlight Award Nomination Judging (Spotlight Committee)

February 15 (Week of) – Feature Film Nomination Ballots Mailed

February 25-26 – Student Awards (Winners Announced, Films Screened)

February 28 – Awards Year Ends (Feature Film & Spotlight)

March 5 – Nomination Polls Close (Television & Feature Film)

March 9 – Nominations Announced (Television, Documentary, Spotlight and Theatrical)

March 12 – Final Ballots Mailed (Television, Documentary, Spotlight and Theatrical)

April 10 – Nominees and ASC Members Breakfast, Panel & ASC Open House

April 13 – Final Polls Close (All Categories)

April 18 – 35th Annual ASC Awards