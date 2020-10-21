‘Arctic’ Helmer Joe Penna To Direct World War II Pic ‘Blessed Event’ For Paramount and Temple Hill

EXCLUSIVE: Joe Penna has been set to direct Paramount’s World War II action pic Blessed Event. Temple Hill’s Marty Bowen, Issac Klausner, and John Fischer will produce the project with Adam Goldworm serving as executive producer. The film is based on a screenplay by Jeremy Lott.

Set in the South Pacific during WWII, the film is about the American crew of a B-24 Liberator Bomber who pilots their wounded plane through a gauntlet of enemy fighters and anti-aircraft guns to complete an improbable but critical mission behind enemy lines. Sources say the studio sees this in the vein of the classic War pic Memphis Belle, starring Matthew Modine.

Penna’s long-time partner Ryan Morrison will also exec produce. Morrison co-wrote Arctic and Penna’s highly-anticipated Stowaway.

Insiders say the film is still in early development so when casting will get under way is still unknown.

Penna broke on to the scene with the critically acclaimed survival pic Arctic starring Mads Mikelsen. He followed that up with the upcoming sci-fi thriller Stowaway starring Anna Kendrick and Toni Collette.

He is repped by CAA, Management 360 and Hansen, Jacobson, Teller, Hoberman, Newman, Warren, Richman, Rush, Kaller & Gellman.