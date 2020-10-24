Arnold Schwarzenegger Recovering After Second Heart Surgery

If there’s one thing we’ve learned about Arnold Schwazenegger, it’s that he’ll be back. The former governor, action hero, and reality TV host just had another heart operation, but he is doing well and already walking about.

The surprise revelation of a new surgery came after the 73-year-old Schwarzenegger posted a series of photos to Twitter. He said he now has a “new aortic valve to go along with my new pulmonary valve from my last surgery.” The other surgery occurred two years ago.

This time, Schwarzenegger went to the Cleveland Clinic. He didn’t reveal the timing on the operation, but said he is feeling “fantastic” and thanked everyone at the hospital. He also revealed he’s been “walking the streets of Cleveland.”