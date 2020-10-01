‘Army Of The Dead: Lost Vegas’: Netflix Anime Series Adds Joe Manganiello, Christian Slater, Vanessa Hudgens & More

Army of the Dead: Lost Vegas, Netflix’s anime spin-off series of Zack Snyder’s in-the-works zombie action heist movie, has spawned up a number of Hollywood names set to star. Joe Manganiello (Justice League), Christian Slater (Mr. Robot), Harry Lennix (The Blacklist), Ross Butler (13 Reasons Why), Anya Chalotra (The Witcher), Vanessa Hudgens (Tick, Tick … Boom!), Yetide Badaki (American Gods), Christina Wren (Man of Steel), Monica Barbaro (The Good Cop) and Nolan North (Star Trek: Lower Decks) round out the cast for Netflix’s anime show, the streaming service announced Thursday.

The newly-announced stars join Dave Bautista, Ana De La Reguera, Tig Notaro, Omari Hardwick and Ella Purnell in the new anime series executive produced by Deborah Snyder, Zack Snyder, Wesley Coller from The Stone Quarry alongside Jay Olivia and Shay Hatten.

The spin-off series will focus on the origin story of Scott (Bautista) and highlight his rescue crew’s efforts to protect all they love during the first phases of the mysterious zombie outbreak in Vegas. Manganiello will star as Rose, Slater as Torrance, Lennis as Boorman, Butler as Chen, Chalotra as Lucilia and Hudgens as Willow. Malone, Badaki, Wren, Barbaro and North will play Queen Meeru, Nicole, Meagan and Clemenson, respectively.

Snyder will direct two episodes of the anime series with Jay Oliva (Batman: The Dark Knight Returns and upcoming Netflix Original Anime Series Trese) showrunning as well as directing two other episodes. Meduzarts Animation Studio will serve as the animation studio.

Though Snyder’s film isn’t set to hit streaming until next year, Netflix has already greenlit other plans to expand the Army of the Dead universe. In addition to the anime series, Netflix announced in September a prequel film.

Army of the Dead actor Matthias Schweighöfer will direct and star in the prequel, which will shine a light on his character “Ludwig Dieter.” Hatten is also set to write the prequel. The pic will be produced out of Germany by Deborah Snyder, Zack Snyder and Wesley Coller of The Stone Quarry and Schweighöfer and Dan Maag of Pantaleon Films.