Armenian-American Protest Blocks 101 Freeway To Decry Alleged Azerbaijan Aggression

The 101 Freeway was blocked and shut down in Hollywood Saturday night by Armenian-American protesters against what they called Azerbaijan aggression in their home region.

The California Highway Patrol said lanes of the 101 were blocked around 9:30 PM and shut down in both directions in Hollywood.

Southbound 101 traffic was limited to a single lane of slow traffic kept open by CHP as of 11 PM. Northbound traffic resumed normally.

The protest group started at the CNN building in Hollywood earlier on Saturday, shutting down part of Sunset Boulevard, then marched to the 101.

The consulate general of Azerbaijan in Los Angeles released a statement: “We want peace. But peace can only be achieved when Armenia leaves the occupied regions of Azerbaijan and allows the forcibly displaced to return to their homes.”