‘Argo’ Star Rory Cochrane Joins Amazon Thriller ‘Invasion’ With Riz Ahmed & Octavia Spencer

EXCLUSIVE: Argo and Reprisal star Rory Cochrane is joining the cast of Amazon’s sci-fi thriller Invasion with Riz Ahmed, Octavia Spencer and Janina Gavankar.

The film, which we revealed this summer, charts how two young brothers go on the run with their father, a decorated Marine, who is on a rescue mission to save his boys from a non-human threat. As their journey takes them in increasingly dangerous and unexpected directions, the boys need to confront hard truths and leave their childhoods behind. Cochrane will play the lead FBI agent who goes after the family.

Michael Pearce (Beast) is directing the feature and writing with fellow BAFTA-nominee Joe Barton (Giri/Haji). Producers are Raw’s Dimitri Doganis (Three Identical Strangers), Piers Vellacott (American Animals) and Derrin Schlesinger (The Nest).

Film4 developed the project with Raw. Film4’s Daniel Battsek, Ollie Madden and Julia Oh are executive-producing. Kate Churchill and Jenny Hinkey will also serve as executive producers.

Cochrane, well known for movies Dazed And Confused and Empire Records and series CSI: Miami, has recently starred in movies White Boy Rick and Antlers. He is repped by Grandview.