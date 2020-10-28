Jennifer Hudson’s Aretha Franklin Biopic ‘Respect’ Delayed By 7 Months; MGM Also Pulls ‘Tomb Raider 2’ Off Schedule

Exhibitors got another setbacks today as MGM/United Artists Releasing has delayed the release of the Aretha Franklin biopic Respect, starring Jennifer Hudson, from January 15 to August 13. MGM also has pulled its Tomb Raider sequel starring Alicia Vikander from its March 19 premiere date; that film now is unset.

The moves come amid continuing uncertainty gripping the global theatrical business as theaters in several international territories reducing their hours of operation or close temporarily.

Respect initially was set to unspool in a Christmas Day platform release, but was moved in July to a wide opening this coming Martin Luther King Jr. Day weekend. The film is directed by Liesl Tommy and stars Dreamgirls Oscar winner Hudson as the Queen of Soul, Forest Whitaker as C.L. Franklin, Marlon Wayans as Ted White, Mary J. Blige as Dinah Washington and Tituss Burgess as Rev. Dr. James Cleveland.

As for Tomb Raider 2, it was set for mid-March back in September 2019. Vikander is reprising her role as the treasure-hunting action heroine Lara Croft. Ben Wheatley is directing the action sequel from a script by Amy Jump, and Graham King is producing through his GK Films banner, along with and Elizabeth Cantillon.

