‘Are You Afraid Of The Dark?’: Six Cast For Season 2 Of Nickelodeon’s Horror Anthology Series Reboot

EXCLUSIVE: Nickelodeon has set the Season 2 cast for Are You Afraid of the Dark?, its anthology series reimagined from the 1990s cult hit that fashioned horror stories from kids’ points of view. Bryce Gheisar (The Astronauts, Wonder), Arjun Athalye, Beatrice Kitsos (Child’s Play, iZombie), Malia Baker (The Baby-Sitters Club), Dominic Mariche (The Christmas Yule Blog, A Gift to Cherish) and Parker Queenan (Party of Five, Andi Mack) are set as the new Midnight Society kids for the second installment.

Bryce Gheisar, Malia Baker Presse Public Relations/Britney Gill

In Season 2, the kids tell a terrifying tale about a curse that has been cast over their small seaside town, haunted by an all-new villain named the Shadowman. Produced by ACE Entertainment, Are You Afraid of the Dark? premieres in 2021 on Nickelodeon. You can watch a teaser below.

Gheisar plays Luke; Athalye is Jai; Kitsos portrays Hanna, Baker plays Gabby; Mariche portrays Seth and Queenan is Connor.

Season one of the reimagined limited series saw a different Midnight Society group of kids enter the Carnival of Doom to face off against its evil ringmaster, Mr. Tophat. Each of the three parts ranked as the most co-viewed (among adults 18-49 watching with a kid 6-11) show on broadcast and TV each week and was the number-one live-action series on cable TV in all kids’ demos (2-11, 6-11 and tweens 9-14), according to Nickelodeon.

All three parts of Are You Afraid of the Dark? season one will air back-to-back on Friday, Oct. 30, beginning at 7 PM ET/PT on Nickelodeon.

Are You Afraid of the Dark? is produced by ACE Entertainment (To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before, The Perfect Date) with ACE founder Matt Kaplan and Spencer Berman serving as executive producers and Paul Kim as co-producer. Jeff Wadlow (Fantasy Island, Truth or Dare) serves as executive producer and the primary director for the series. The season is written by JT Billings (Beware That Girl, Charming), who also serves are co-executive producer and showrunner. Are You Afraid of the Dark? is owned by DHX and was created by D.J. MacHale and Ned Kandel, who are also executive producers on the project.