‘Archive 81’: Mamoudou Athie, Dina Shihabi To Star In Netflix Series Inspired By Horror Podcast; James Wan’s Atomic Monster Producing

The Boys and The Vampire Diaries writer Rebecca Sonnenshine is to showrun a Netflix series loosely based on the found footage supernatural horror podcast Archive 81. Atomic Monster, the production outfit founded by Saw and Aquaman writer James Wan, is producing.

The eight-part series has set Jurassic World: Dominion actor Mamoudou Athie and Altered Carbon’s Dina Shihabi to star, while Stranger Things director Rebecca Thomas will helm half the series and executive produce. Paul Harris Boardman (The Exorcism of Emily Rose) is the writer and executive producer.

Here’s the logline: When archivist Dan Turner (Athie) takes a mysterious job restoring a collection of damaged videotapes from 1994, he finds himself reconstructing the work of documentary filmmaker Melody Pendras (Shihabi) and her investigation into a dangerous cult. As Dan is drawn into Melody’s story, he becomes convinced he can save her from the terrifying end she met 25 years ago.

2020 Netflix Pilots & Series Orders

Archive 81 launched in 2018 and has run for three seasons. It describes itself as a fiction podcast about horror, cities, and the subconscious. Co-creators Marc Sollinger and Daniel Powell will serve as co-producers on the Netflix series.

Sonnenshine said: “With Archive 81, we’re hoping to give the supernatural horror genre a new twist — while keeping a dark, deeply emotional romance as its core. Alongside the talented Mamoudou Athie and Dina Shihabi, and visionary partners Atomic Monster and Rebecca Thomas, I’m excited to take Netflix viewers on a terrifying and visually thrilling adventure.”

Wan and Michael Clear are executive producers, while Rob Hackett is a co-executive producer.