Archie Lyndhurst Dies: Star Of BBC Kids Show ‘So Awkward’ Was 19

Archie Lyndhurst, the star of BBC children’s show So Awkward, has died at the age of 19 after a short illness.

Lyndhurst was best-known for playing Ollie Coulton in the CBBC show, which is made by Channel X. He was the son of Nicholas Lyndhurst, the star of iconic British comedy Only Fools And Horses.

CBBC confirmed the news and said: “All of us are devastated to hear the news of Archie’s passing. He was such a talented young actor and meant so much to all of those involved in So Awkward as well as to the CBBC fans. He will be greatly missed by us all and our deepest condolences go out to his family and friends at this time.”

We're so sorry to have to tell you that Archie Lyndhurst, who so brilliantly played Ollie in So Awkward on CBBC, has very sadly died after a short illness.

Archie will be hugely missed by all who worked with him, and by all the fans who laughed along with Ollie in the show. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/SfXP8TIz2Q — CBBC (@cbbc) October 1, 2020

His co-star, the Game Of Thrones actor Samuel Small, paid tribute on Instagram. “Archie’s my best friend and to say goodbye so soon is absolutely devastating, but his calling was obviously somewhere else and I hope he is brightening up wherever he is,” he said.

“Archie loved his friends and family so so dearly and we hope he knows how much he truly was loved. We never know what tomorrow will bring so hug the ones you love extra tight as Archie always did.”

So Awkward has run for six seasons on CBBC after first launching in 2015.