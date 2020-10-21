‘Archer’ Renewed For Season 12 At FXX As Animated Spy Comedy Scores Ratings Boost

Archer is back in the real world after spending its previous three seasons in a coma and the animated spy’s recovery is set to extend for a 12th season.

FXX has renewed the show for another run in 2021. The 11th season launched on September 16 and the cable network said ratings for total viewers were up 32% from the previous season with 2.43M total viewers per episode across linear and digital.

The half-hour comedy follows Sterling Archer, who this season is out of his coma, having spent the last three seasons in 1940s noir Los Angeles, 1938 South Pacific and outer space.

While many things changed during his absence, Archer is confident it will take just a little time for him to reset things back to the old ways. The problem: does the rest of the team want that?

The series features the voices of H. Jon Benjamin as Archer, Aisha Tyler as super spy Lana Kane, Jessica Walter as Archer’s mother and spymaster Malory Archer, Judy Greer as the surprisingly well-adjusted assistant Cheryl/Carol Tunt, Chris Parnell as the newly-minted alpha male Cyril Figgis, Amber Nash as the lovable comrade in arms Pam Poovey, Adam Reed as the consummate professional Ray Gillette and Lucky Yates as the unscrupulous scientist Algernop Krieger.

Archer was created by Adam Reed and is executive produced by Reed, Matt Thompson and Casey Willis at Floyd County Productions. The series is produced by FX Productions.

“Archer is back in a big way this season, with viewership up as the Emmy Award-winning spy series returns to its roots and begins to plot a 12th season next year,” said Nick Grad, President, Original Programming, FX Entertainment. “Our thanks to Adam Reed, Matt Thompson, Casey Willis and the entire team at Floyd County Productions for keeping Archer as fun as ever and true to form. Together with its unbelievable voice cast, Archer is set to give fans another great season.”