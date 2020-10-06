Archer Gray Adds Jim Fielding As Partner; Fox And Disney Vet Will Launch Consumer Products And Merchandising Unit

Jim Fielding, a consumer products veteran who has held executive posts at Fox and Disney, has joined production and financing company Archer Gray as partner.

He will launch and oversee a new division, Archer Gray Co-Lab, which will explore ways for projects’ revenue to be enhanced through product development, merchandising, and consumer experiences. It is an unusual feature of an independent company, as merchandising and consumer products tend to be priorities of much larger companies.

Amy Nauiokas, a Wall Street veteran, founded Archer Gray in 2013. Its projects have included this year’s Netflix feature film release Lost Girls, prize-winning South By Southwest documentary Transmilitary, Oscar-nominated film Can You Ever Forgive Me? and Broadway shows like Once.

In a press release, Nauiokas said Fielding’s “reputation and experience in building brands and businesses will offer an exciting addition to our work in developing and producing extraordinary content

and helping build companies. Archer Gray has always strived to be one step ahead of the market as a team of innovators, trend watchers, and future seekers. With Jim’s help, we can continue to grow and lead in an area we believe will become increasingly more important to content producers and creators over time.”

At Twentieth Century Fox, Fielding led Consumer Products and Experiences as president, exiting in 2019 along with many others as a result of Disney’s acquisition of most of 21st Century Fox closed in 2019. He was also head of global Disney Stores and CEO of retailer Claire’s.

In addition to founding the company, Nauiokas is co-founder of leading global VC firm Anthemis. Other key members of the executive team include Anne Carey, president of Archer Gray Productions, and company partner Vinay Singh, has led the Ventures division, backing media tech startups like Inked Brands and Battlefy.

“I am honored and excited to join Amy, Anne, Vinay and the Archer Gray team at this point in their successful history,” Fielding said. “Our goal is to be the leading strategic collaborator, champion, and global expert in connecting to our community of fans and partners. Now, more than ever, you need innovative solutions in this competitive marketplace. I believe that Archer Gray, through its platform and its diverse partner skill sets is uniquely positioned to strategically lead and grow.”