Arabic Streaming Service Shahid VIP To Launch In North America

Shahid VIP, one of the leading streaming services in the Middle East, is launching for the first time in North America.

The platform will bring 25,000 hours of Arabic content to viewers in the U.S. and Canada from November 1, marking the first time a service dedicated to Arabic programming will be available in North America. It will be viewable through Android, IOS, desktop, smart TV and elsewhere.

For the first month it will be free to subscribers before costing $8.99 a month or $79.99 a year in the U.S. and $9.99 a month or $89.99 a year in Canada.

Shows available will include local versions of The Voice, The Voice Kids, The Voice Senior, Arab Idol, Arabs Got Talent and Family Feud. It will also feature live access to MBC’s TV channels.

The service was launched in the MENA region in January 2020 by MBC Group, the largest broadcaster in MENA, and has attracted more than 1.4 million subscribers locally. It has since rolled out in the UK and Europe.

“Shahid VIP’s launch in North America delivers a line-up of top-rated series and movies that will make Arabic speakers feel very much at home,” said Luis Duran, Chief Commercial Officer of Shahid VIP. “The remarkable international subscriber growth we’ve already seen underscores the quality of Shahid VIP’s content and this will be accelerated by our roll out into the U.S. and Canada.”

“Shahid VIP brings all the best TV shows, movies and channels from the Middle East and North Africa to the millions of Arabic-speaking viewers living in the U.S. and Canada,” added Ali Jaber, MBC Group TV Director and judge on MBC’s Arab’s Got Talent. “For Arabic-speaking fans, having all this programming in one place and available to watch whenever and wherever you want is a great way to stay connected with the region’s entertainment and culture.“