Apple TV+ Lands Natural History Series ‘Earthsound’ From Offspring Films

EXCLUSIVE: Apple TV+ has discovered its next natural history series – a project that uses the latest audio technology to tell wildlife stories.

The streamer has ordered 12-part series Earthsound from British production company Offspring Films.

The half-hour series uses audio technology and cinematic 360 sound design to reveal the unexpected, unfamiliar and untold natural stories on every continent of the planet.

Earthsound will be exec produced by Offspring Film’s founder and creative director Alex Williamson and with Sam Hodgson as series producer. Justin Anderson (Planet Earth II), Joe Stevens (Blue Planet II) and Tom Payne (Big Blue: Live) will serve as producers for Offspring Films.

Based in the natural history hub of Bristol, UK, Offspring Films was set up in 2014 by Williamson, who was previously head of development at the BBC’s Natural History Unit, where oversaw the creation of series including Planet Earth II.

It produced Apple’s Earth at Night in Color, which was narrated by The Night Manager’s Tom Hiddleston and launches on the platform in December. That series makes use of next-generation cameras to reveal the nocturnal lives of animals, in colour, for the first time and was filmed across six continents, from the Arctic Circle to the African grasslands.

Earthsound joins Apple’s natural history slate, which also includes Plimsoll Productions’ Tiny World, which is narrated by Ant Man’s Paul Rudd and Wall to Wall’s Becoming You, narrated by The Crown’s Olivia Colman.