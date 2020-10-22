Scarlett Johansson To Star In ‘Bride’ For Apple TV+ & A24 With Sebastián Lelio Directing

Scarlett Johansson will produce and and is set to star in Bride, a “genre-bending” film from Apple and A24. Sebastián Lelio, who has helmed female-fronted films like the Oscar-winning A Fantastic Woman, Disobedience and Gloria, has been tapped to direct the feature, which he’s writing with Lauren Schuker Blum and Rebecca Angelo.

The plot follows a woman created to be an ideal wife — the singular obsession of a brilliant entrepreneur. When she rejects her creator, she’s forced to flee her confined existence, confronting a world that sees her as a monster. It is on the run that she finds her true identity, her surprising power, and the strength to remake herself as her own creation.

Johansson is producing the pic with Jonathan Lia of These Pictures.

The pic marks the latest in the Apple-A24 first-look partnership that includes the Sofia Coppola-Bill Murray reteam On the Rocks, which hit Apple TV on Friday, and The Sky Is Everywhere starring Cherry Jones and Jason Segel.

Johansson stars in the anticipated Black Widow stand-alone from Disney and Marvel. Initially slated for release in May, the film is now on the theatrical docket for May 7, 2021. Johansson and These Pictures are repped by CAA and Morris Yorn.

Lelio is repped by 42 MP and Management 360 and Granderson Des Rochers.