Apple Lands Rights To Todd Haynes Doc ‘The Velvet Underground’

Apple has landed rights to The Velvet Underground, a new feature documentary from director Todd Haynes and Polygram Entertainment.

The Velvet Underground, fronted by Lou Reed, created a new sound that changed the world of music in the mid-1960s, cementing its place as one of rock and roll’s most revered bands. The doc shows just how the group became a cultural touchstone representing a range of contradictions: the band is both of their time, yet timeless; literary yet realistic; rooted in high art and street culture.

Haynes will direct and exec produce the documentary, which will also be produced by Polygram Entertainment in association with Federal Films, a Motto Pictures and Killer Films production. The film is produced by Christine Vachon, Julie Goldman, Christopher Clements, Carolyn Hepburn and David Blackman.

