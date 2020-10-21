Click to Skip Ad
Closing in...
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds
Skip to main content
Got A Tip?
Follow Us:
Read Next:

Apple Lands Rights To Todd Haynes Doc ‘The Velvet Underground’

Got A Tip? Tip Us

Apple Lands Rights To Todd Haynes Doc ‘The Velvet Underground’

Mega

Apple has landed rights to The Velvet Underground, a new feature documentary from director Todd Haynes and Polygram Entertainment.

The Velvet Underground, fronted by Lou Reed, created a new sound that changed the world of music in the mid-1960s, cementing its place as one of rock and roll’s most revered bands. The doc shows just how the group became a cultural touchstone representing a range of contradictions: the band is both of their time, yet timeless; literary yet realistic; rooted in high art and street culture.

Haynes will direct and exec produce the documentary, which will also be produced by Polygram Entertainment in association with Federal Films, a Motto Pictures and Killer Films production. The film is produced by Christine Vachon, Julie Goldman, Christopher Clements, Carolyn Hepburn and David Blackman.

The news was first reported by Deadline’s sister publication Variety.

Read More About:

Newswire

Copyright © 2020 Penske Business Media, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

Must Read Stories

ad