Apple Lands ‘The Supermodels’ Doc Series From Director Barbara Kopple & Imagine Documentaries

The Supermodels
Paul Massey/Shutterstock for Apple

Apple TV+ is sashaying up the catwalk for its latest documentary series. The streamer has ordered The Supermodels from Imagine Documentaries and directed by Barbara Kopple.

The series will feature access to and interviews with Naomi Campbell, Cindy Crawford, Linda Evangelista and Christy Turlington, who will all exec produce alongside Brian Grazer, Ron Howard, Sara Bernstein, Justin Wilkes and Kopple.

The Supermodels will revisit the quartet’s modelling careers and how they disrupted the 90s’ fashion scene.

The series comes out of Imagine Documentaries first-look agreement with Apple.

Director Kopple has previously won two Academy Awards in 1976 for Kentucky miners’ strike film Harlan County, USA and in 1991 for American Dream about the Hormel strike in Austin, Minnesota.

The series will join Apple TV+’s slate of documentaries, which also includes Bruce Springsteen’s Letter to You, Billie Eilish: The World’s A Little Blurry, Beastie Boys Story, Boys State, Home and Imagine Documentaries’ Dads.

Naomi Campbell said it was a “dream come true to bring it to life”. “We hope our journey seen in the  docuseries will encourage, motivate and inspire young people around the world. We look forward to this great adventure ahead with director Barbara Kopple,” she wrote on Instagram.

Cindy Crawford added that the series plans to “explore the dynamic personalities” and “shifts in media and culture that helped shape and define this iconic era”. “I’m excited to reunite with my friends to both celebrate and examine the way supermodels transcended the traditional perceptions and limits of modeling in the fashion industry through time,” she added on the social media app.

