APA Signs ‘Pet Sematary’, ‘Siesta’ Director Mary Lambert

Mary Lambert
Courtesy of APA

APA has signed Mary Lambert, the director of the original Pet Sematary.

Lambert, whose additional credits include Pet Sematary Two, Siesta, The In Crowd and Face of Evil;  is currently helming the Netflix holiday romantic comedy A Castle For Christmas starring Brooke Shields and Cary Elwes.

Lambert’s 1989 film adaptation of Stephen King’s horror novel remains the highest grossing horror film directed by a woman.

The director has helmed a number of music videos for some of music’s most notable figures including Debbie Harry, Janet Jackson and Madonna.

In addition to feature films and music videos, Lambert has directed a number of documentaries including 14 Women, Bobby Brown His Prerogative and Trading Places.

The filmmaker has also ventured into the TV realm, helming episodes for Arrow, The Blacklist, Strange Frequency and Tales from the Crypt.

Lambert continues to be managed by Pebble Entertainment, and by attorney David Nochimson.

