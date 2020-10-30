APA Signs ‘Brotherly Love’ Filmmaker Jamal Hill

EXCLUSIVE: APA has signed Jamal Hill, the writer and director behind the Queen Latifah-produced drama Brotherly Love.

Hill recently directed True To The Game 2, the sequel to the 2017 drama starring Vivica A. Fox, Andra Fuller, Erica Peeples, Niatia “Lil Mama” Kirkland, Iyana Halley, and Jeremy Meeks. The pic is due to hit select theaters on Nov. 6. His past credits include Streets starring Meek Mill and Nafessa Williams, Netflix’s Deuces starring Meagan Good and Larenz Tate, and The Available Wife, starring KJ Smith and acquired by UMC.

Hill, who is set to direct a new UMC series titled Lace, will continue to be managed by Sean Mik’ael Butler of Cultivate Entertainment.