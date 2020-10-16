APA Signs ‘Blindspot’ Actress Audrey Esparza

Click to Skip Ad
Audrey Esparza
James Lee Wall

Blindspot‘s Audrey Esparza has signed with APA.

The actress, who has appeared as Tasha Zapata in the NBC crime drama, has a number of TV and film credits to her name. Additional titles include Blue Bloods, The Americans, Black Box, Public Morals and Amateurs.

Esparza, a New York Tisch graudate, also acted in Rattlestick Playwrights Theater production of Underneath My Bed.

ATA Management, and Jackoway Tyerman Wertheimer Austen Mandelbaum Morris Klein & Trattne rep Esparza.

