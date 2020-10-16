APA Signs ‘Blindspot’ Actress Audrey Esparza

Blindspot‘s Audrey Esparza has signed with APA.

The actress, who has appeared as Tasha Zapata in the NBC crime drama, has a number of TV and film credits to her name. Additional titles include Blue Bloods, The Americans, Black Box, Public Morals and Amateurs.

Esparza, a New York Tisch graudate, also acted in Rattlestick Playwrights Theater production of Underneath My Bed.

ATA Management, and Jackoway Tyerman Wertheimer Austen Mandelbaum Morris Klein & Trattne rep Esparza.