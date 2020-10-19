‘Another Round’: Thomas Vinterberg & Mads Mikkelsen Reteam Is Among 3 Films Shortlisted As Denmark’s Oscar Entry

Danish filmmaker Thomas Vinterberg’s Another Round is continuing its trajectory as one to watch this season. The Mads Mikkelsen-starrer has been shortlisted by Denmark’s Oscar Committee as one of three pictures that will vie to be the country’s entry for the International Feature Film Academy Award. The other two films are Rotterdam prizewinner A Perfectly Normal Family by Malou Reymann and Venice Critics’ Week title Shorta from Anders Ølholm and Frederik Louis Hviid. The official selection will be announced on November 18.

Another Round on Sunday scooped the Virtual Audience Award for Best Film at the BFI London Film Festival. It had previously received the official selection label for Cannes’ 2020 edition and had its international premiere during the Toronto Film Festival. At San Sebastian, it won the Silver Shell for Best Actor.

At the Danish box office, the drama has sold over 500K tickets since release on September 24. It’s estimated to ultimately pass 800K admissions, making it the biggest local title in three years.

Another Round (original title: Druk) reteams Vinterberg with Mikkelsen after 2012 Oscar nominee and Cannes Best Actor winner The Hunt. It also is another collaboration with frequent writing partner Tobias Lindholm.

The story centers on a group of weary high school teachers who embark on an experiment to maintain a constant level of intoxication throughout the workday — if Churchill won World War II in a heavy daze of alcohol, who knows what a few drops might do for them and their students? The initial results are positive and the project becomes a genuine academic study. However, while some of the participants see improvement, others go off the rails and it’s increasingly clear that some bold acts carry consequences.

Also starring with Mikkelsen are Thomas Bo Larsen (The Wave, The Hunt), Magnus Millang (The Commune), Lars Ranthe (The Hunt), Maria Bonnevie (A Second Chance), Helene Reingaard Neumann (The Commune) and Susse Wold (The Hunt).

Samuel Goldwyn has domestic rights on the picture that’s produced by Sisse Graum Jorgensen and Kasper Dissing for Zentropa Entertainments3 in co-production with Film I Vast, Zentropa Sweden, Topkapi Films and Zentropa Netherlands. Nordisk has Nordic distribution and TrustNordisk is on international sales.

A Perfectly Normal Family world premiered at the Rotterdam Film Festival in February and took home the main award in the Big Screen Competition. Reymann wrote the feature debut based on her childhood experience of her father wanting to become a woman. The drama is produced by Matilda Appelin and René Ezra for Nordisk Film.

Shorta is an action drama, featuring Jacob Hauberg Lohmann, Simon Sears and Tarek Zayat. It centers on two police officers caught off guard in an escalating street riot. Ølholm and Hviid also wrote the screenplay. Producers are Morten Kaufmann and Signe Leick Jensen for Toolbox Film.