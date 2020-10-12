Anna Friel To Star In Supernatural Series ‘The Box’ From ‘Shades Of Blue’ Creator Adi Hasak & NENT Group — Mipcom

EXCLUSIVE: Adi Hasak, creator of NBC series Shades Of Blue and USA Network thriller Eyewitness, is teaming up with Nordic Entertainment Group on supernatural anthology series The Box, which will star Emmy-winner Anna Friel (Marcella).

The English-language series was green-lit off Hasak’s series bible. Plot details are largely being kept under wraps but we understand Friel will play the lead role of Sharon Pici, a Kansas City Police Detective who is locked in a room that she cannot escape. The drama will begin as a character-driven psychological thriller but evolve into a supernatural horror.

Hasak will serve as showrunner and has written or co-written all eight, 30-minute episodes. Co-writers are Paula Killen, Josh Azouz and Clare Siobhan Byrne. Production is due to begin in February 2021 in Stockholm, Sweden, and will follow the country’s COVID-19 protocols.

Series is being produced by NENT subsidiary Nice Drama, creator of series Midnight Sun and Thicker Than Water as well as Oscar-nominated film The 100 Year-Old Man Who Climbed Out the Window and Disappeared.

Nordic streamer NENT will premiere the show on Viaplay in the Nordic and Baltic regions. According to the producers, several international distribution partners and broadcasters are circling.

The Box will mark Friel’s first series since her title role in well-received Netflix series Marcella, for which she won the International Emmy Award for Best Actress in 2017.

Hasak stated: “I’m simply thrilled at how our show came together. An American show, a top notch and dynamic Nordic streamer and studio in NENT, and a remarkably talented British actress in Anna Friel. This is truly the future of global TV.”

Friel added: “I am excited to be working with NENT Group on such a fascinating project. Looking forward to the cameras rolling and going on this journey with Adi.”

Filippa Wallestam, NENT Group Chief Content Officer commented: “Over the next five years we will launch Viaplay in 15 additional markets, where a compelling combination of international and local original content will be a key part of our offering. Creating this intriguing, high-impact new series with world-class talents such as Anna Friel and Adi Hasak is yet another statement of storytelling intent from NENT Group.”

Hasak, who is in advanced stages of opening a production company and office in London, is also executive producer and showrunner on upcoming international co-production Perfect People, the psychological thriller for NENT Group and German powerhouse Leonine. He is also working with NENT on Margeaux, an international drama about the Munich Olympic massacre, for which he has written or co-written all eight episodes. Both shows are set to go straight to series in 2021 once The Box has wrapped.

Friel is repped by UTA and Untitled. Hasak is represented by attorneys Patti Felker and David Ryan.