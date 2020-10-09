Angelina Jolie & Christoph Waltz In Talks For STX Drama ‘Every Note Played’

Angelina Jolie and Christoph Waltz are circling the lead roles in Every Note Played, a drama based on Still Alice author Lisa Genova’s latest novel.

The story follows a world-renowned concert pianist and composer on the verge of creating his magnum opus. When he receives a life-changing diagnosis, his estranged ex-wife takes up the cross of caring for him, and he is forced to balance reconciling his failed relationships with redefining his pursuit of greatness.

Michael Sucsy is set to direct, with Monet Clayton, Richard Barton Lewis, and Gabrielle Jerou producing via Richard Barton Lewis’s Southpaw Entertainment. STXfilms has taken world rights to the project.

UTA and ICM represented the financing and deal.