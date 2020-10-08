‘Angela Black’: Spectrum Originals, ITV Team For Joanne Froggatt Thriller From ‘Fleabag’ Producer Two Brothers

Charter Communications’ Spectrum Originals and ITV are co-producing a Hitchcockian psychological thriller in which Golden Globe-winning Downton Abbey star Joanne Froggatt will play a victim of domestic abuse.

Produced by Fleabag maker Two Brothers Pictures, the six-part series features Froggatt as Angela Black, a woman with an apparently idyllic life, who is actually being tormented by her husband, Olivier.

Angela is approached out of the blue by Ed, a private investigator, who divulges Olivier’s darkest secrets. Can she leave behind her life as she knows it and finally free herself from her husband?

Olivier is played by The Age of Adaline and Game Of Thrones star Michiel Huisman, while The Watch and Doctor Who actor Samuel Adewunmi features as private detective Ed.

Angela Black is written by Two Brothers founders Harry and Jack Williams, and is currently in production in London observing coronavirus safety protocols. The War of the Worlds helmer Craig Viveiros is directing.

Jack and Harry Williams executive produce alongside Christopher Aird and Sarah Hammond. The producer is Natasha Romaniuk. The show is made in association with All3Media International, which will handle global sales.

“Angela Black is that rare series – a slick, twisty thriller that keeps us guessing, while also excavating the issues of control and manipulation,” said Katherine Pope head of Spectrum Originals.

ITV head of drama Polly Hill added: “Angela Black is a gripping thriller from Jack and Harry Williams. They are masters of surprising storytelling and there are some wonderful twists in this compelling tale.”