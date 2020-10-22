Senate Judiciary Committee Advances Amy Coney Barrett’s Nomination To Supreme Court

Democratic Senators on the Senate Judiciary Committee, photos shown right, boycott the committee vote on Amy Coney Barrett to serve as an associate justice on the Supreme Court of the United States during a Senate Judiciary Committee Executive Business meeting, Thursday, Oct. 22, 2020, on Capitol Hill in Washington. (Caroline Brehman/Pool via AP)

The Senate Judiciary Committee gave the greenlight to Amy Coney Barrett’s nomination to the Supreme Court, even as Democrats boycotted the vote.

Barrett’s nomination now heads to the Senate floor, with a vote scheduled for next week, where she is expected to be confirmed by a narrow majority.

Instead of appearing at the hearing, Democrats placed pictures of Americans who would be affected if the high court strikes down the Affordable Care Act. A hearing is scheduled for Nov. 10, and the Trump administration is backing efforts challenging the health care law.

Democrats on the Judiciary said that they decided to boycott the hearing because they did not want to “grant this process any further legitimacy by participating in a committee markup of this nomination just twelve days before the culmination of an election that is already underway.”

In 2016, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell refused to bring President Barack Obama’s Supreme Court nominee to the floor, arguing that it was too close to the election and that the next president should decide. But McConnell quickly reneged on that policy after the death of Ruth Bader Ginsburg on Sept. 18.

If Barrett is elevated to the court, conservatives will solidify their majority. Six of the nine justices will have been appointed by Republicans.