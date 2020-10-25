Click to Skip Ad
Closing in...
Skip to main content
Got A Tip?
Follow Us:
Read Next:

John Mulaney Set To Host ‘SNL’ Next Week, With The Strokes As Musical Guest

Got A Tip? Tip Us

Breaking News

Assessing The Quibi Debacle: Financiers Second Guess, Film Crew In Limbo

Read the full story

Amy Coney Barrett Supreme Court Nomination Clears Last Procedural Hurdle, Final Vote Expected Monday

Amy Coney Barrett
Amy Coney Barrett during Monday's confirmation hearing Mega

Judge Amy Coney Barrett’s nomination to the Supreme Court will likely be finalized Monday night after it cleared its last procedural hurdle today.

The Senate vote today was split 51-48 along partisan lines. GOP Senators Lisa Murkowski of Alaska and Susan Collins of Maine joined Democrats in voting against limiting debate. Murkowski, however, said Saturday she will vote to confirm  Barrett to the high court.

A simple majority of 51 votes was needed for the procedural motion to pass. Senator Kamala Harris of California, the Democratic vice presidential nominee, did not vote.

“The Senate is doing the right thing. We’re moving this nomination forward, and colleagues, by tomorrow night, we’ll have a new member of the United States Supreme Court,” Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said on the Senate floor Sunday.

Barrett is likely to be confirmed by the full Senate over the objections of Democratic lawmakers. Monday’s vote by the full Senate to confirm Barrett will come weeks after the death of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg. Barrett’s confirmation will tilt the Supreme Court to a 6-3 conservative majority.

Read More About:

Newswire

Copyright © 2020 Penske Business Media, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

Must Read Stories

ad