Activists opposed to the confirmation of President Donald Trump's Supreme Court nominee, Judge Amy Coney Barrett, are dressed as characters from "The Handmaid's Tale," at the Supreme Court on Capitol Hill in Washington, Sunday, Oct. 11, 2020. Barrett's confirmation hearing begins Monday before the Republican-led Senate Judiciary Committee. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

The start of Amy Coney Barrett’s confirmation hearing on Monday has already attracted protests outside the Capitol, including a group of women dressed in the red habits borrowed from the television adaptation of The Handmaid’s Tale.

Barrett is expected to offer praise for her mentor, the late Justice Antonin Scalia, during the hearing before the Senate Judiciary Committee. She is also likely to be challenged on her views on healthcare.

A transcript of Barrett’s anticipated remarks was released to the media on Sunday.

The Handmaid’s Tale is based on the novel by Margaret Atwood. The book and its television spinoff depict a dystopian world where women are brutally stripped of their rights and exploited for reproduction. Protesters dressed in the signature nun’s habit costume of the Handmaids have shown up at protests worldwide since 2017.

Senator Lindsey Graham, the chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee, said on Fox News Sunday that Barrett will be confirmed no later than October 27. The hearing is scheduled to wrap on October 22.

“I believe she will be confirmed no later than Tuesday, a week before the election,” Graham said. “That’s my hope. It will be up to Senator [Mitch] McConnell what do after the 22nd, but we can easily get her confirmed before the election.”