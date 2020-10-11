“Courts have a vital responsibility to enforce the rule of law, which is critical to a free society,” her statement says. “But courts are not designed to solve every problem or right every wrong in our public life. The policy decisions and value judgments of government must be made by the political branches elected by and accountable to the People.”
Barrett is also expected to salute the late Ruth Bader Ginsburg, whose seat she hopes to fill.
“When I was 21 years old and just beginning my career, Ruth Bader Ginsburg sat in this seat,” her statement reads. “She told the Committee: ‘What has become of me could only happen in America. I have been nominated to fill Justice Ginsburg’s seat, but no one will ever take her place. I will be forever grateful for the path she marked and the life she led.”