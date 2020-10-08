Amy Carlson & Terry O’Quinn Join CBS’ ‘FBI Most Wanted’ In Recurring Roles For Season 2

EXCLUSIVE: Three and a half years after her Blue Bloods exit, Amy Carlson is returning to CBS with a recurring role on the upcoming second season of FBI: Most Wanted. She is one of two major new recurring additions to the Wolf Entertainment series, along with Lost alum Terry O’Quinn. Production for Season 2 of the FBI spinoiff started earlier this week in New York City

Carlson plays Jackie Ward, a veteran bounty hunter who has crossed paths with Jess before. She is a force of nature, profane, witty, good at her job but plays by her own rules. A thorn in the team’s side. The casting reunites her not only with CBS but also with Wolf Entertainment having starred on the company’s NBC series Law & Order: Trial By Jury, also a spinoff in a successful crime procedural franchise.

O’Quinn plays Byron Lacroix, Jess’s (Julian McMahon’s) divorced father. Byron is from New Orleans and he and Jess have a troubled past. Byron has a big personality and a gambling addiction and he shows up at Jess’s house with his new, much younger girlfriend in an attempt to try to reconcile with his son.

FBI: Most Wanted stars McMahon, Kellan Lutz, Roxy Sternberg, Keisha Castle-Hughes and Nathaniel Arcand. It is executive produced by Dick Wolf, David Hudgins, Arthur W. Forney and Peter Jankowski. It is produced by Wolf Entertainment and Universal Television in association with CBS Television Studios.

Carlson was a series regular for seven seasons on CBS’ Blue Bloods, with her exit becoming one of the most talked character departures in recent memory. Her series regular credits also include Falcone, Third Watch and Peacemakers. She recently did a two-episode arc on Netflix’s The Society and a guest stint on NBC’s The Village. She will next be seen in the indie feature Know Fear. Carlson, who recently won Best Director and Best Actress for her short film, The Letter, at the Hollywood Women’s International Film Festival 2020, just released a new full length LP “Holidays of Love” with her band, Office Romance on Frenchkiss Records.She is repped by Lasher Group and Domain Talent.

In addition to his signature turn as Locke on ABC’s Lost, which earned him an Emmy Award, O’Quinn’s TV series credits include major roles on Hawaii Five-0; Perpetual Grace, LTD; Emergence; Patriot; Castle Rock and The Blacklist: Redemption. He is repped by Genuine Artists.