UTA Signs ‘America’s Got Talent’ Winner Brandon Leake

EXCLUSIVE: Brandon Leake, the spoken-word poet who won the 2020 edition of America’s Got Talent, has signed with UTA for all areas.

Leake was crowned AGT Season 15 champion last month after becoming the first spoken-word poet to be on the talent-competition series. He also was the first poet to advance to the finals. He recited powerful pieces about racial injustice, his strained relationship with his father and the importance of forgiveness, his baby daughter Aaliyah, his late sister and other emotional topics.

Before his AGT run, Leake tour 36 US states along with New Zealand, Mexico and Canada to promote his first published book of poetry, Deficients: A Tale From My Dark Side. He also the founder and CEO of Called to Move, an organization of artists dedicated to supporting youth development through the art of poetry. He started the group at Simpson University in 2012 and since has led motivational spoken-word poetry workshops around the world, using curricula he created on his own.

He continues to be repped by 3 Arts Management and attorneys Nina Shaw and Gordon Bobb.

