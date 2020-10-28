Terry Crews To Host ‘American Valor: We Stand Together’ Veterans Day Special

The American Veterans Center has enlisted Terry Crews to host its annual American Valor Veterans Day special. American Valor: We Stand Together will see Crews guide viewers in paying tribute to the nation’s service men and women as well as front-line workers combating the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I’m thrilled to be a part of this amazing event for another year,” said Crews. “We have some truly unbelievable stories that deserve to be recognized and shared, from our incredible service men and women, to the heroes working on the front lines of today’s fight against COVID-19.”

Joining the Brooklyn Nine-Nine star for the broadcast will be Kevin Bacon, Pierce Brosnan, Laurence Fishburne, Ed Harris, Tracy Morgan, Chris Pine and Renee Zellweger, who will pay tribute to U.S. veterans. Trace Adkins, Dennis Quaid, Gary Sinise, Alex Trebek, Charlie Weber, Rita Wilson and Bellamy Young will present the stories of service and sacrifice of veterans including The ‘Tuskegee Top Guns’, Hiroshi ‘Hershey’ Miyamura and Major Katie Cook.

Musical performers include Wilson, Zac Brown Band and The United States Air Force Band.

“In a truly challenging time, it is our honor to spotlight these men and women whose stories continue to unite us as Americans,” said Tim Holbert, Executive Director of the American Veterans Center. “Throughout our history, as today, America is strongest when we stand together, and these heroes of all generations and backgrounds are a powerful reminder that we’re all on the same team.”

American Valor: We Stand Together, presented by Northrop Grumman, will be nationally syndicated to over 100 million households on ABC, CBS, NBC, Fox and CW stations nationwide on November 7. In addition, it will be broadcast to U.S. troops serving around the world and on Navy ships at sea on American Forces Network on Veterans Day, November 11.